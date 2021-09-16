Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 344 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $494.05. 92,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,122. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $321.77 and a twelve month high of $507.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.24 and a 200 day moving average of $489.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

