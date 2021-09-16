Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $16.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,872.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,431.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

