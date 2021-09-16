Kelman Lazarov Inc. Sells 6,339 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of GEM stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

