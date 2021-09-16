Kering SA (EPA:KER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €813.55 ($957.11).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €793.00 ($932.94) price objective on Kering in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €631.40 ($742.82) on Thursday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50 day moving average of €725.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €687.40.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

