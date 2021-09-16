Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.58

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 123.58 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 120.75 ($1.58). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 121.15 ($1.58), with a volume of 4,674 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The company has a market cap of £214.24 million and a PE ratio of 37.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

