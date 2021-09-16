KeyCorp Boosts California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $47.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:CRC opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. California Resources has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 63,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $2,088,435.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $6,486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,101,188 shares of company stock worth $103,006,275.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

