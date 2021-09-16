KeyCorp Comments on Invacare Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Invacare in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Invacare’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

IVC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. Invacare has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 859,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invacare by 12.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invacare by 63.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

