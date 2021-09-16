KeyCorp Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $46.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

CLR stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 647.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 108,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 64.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

