KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEY. Citigroup started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

