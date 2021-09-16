KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Reduced by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,902 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

