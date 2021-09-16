KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

