Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.72.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$33.13 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$18.04 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

