KeyFi (KEYFI) Market Capitalization Tops $985,046.37

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $985,046.37 and approximately $4,178.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00073265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00122469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.18 or 0.00176629 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.99 or 0.07454821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.96 or 1.00097901 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.64 or 0.00872089 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002789 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.