Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after buying an additional 101,337 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after buying an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after buying an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after buying an additional 337,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $179.64 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.11.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

