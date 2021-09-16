keyTango (TANGO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75,866.00

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, keyTango has traded up 52.2% against the dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. keyTango has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $75,866.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,340,531 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire keyTango should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy keyTango using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

