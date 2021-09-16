Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYYWF remained flat at $$45.05 during trading on Thursday. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

