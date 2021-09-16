KickToken [new] (KICK) Price Tops $0.0148 on Exchanges

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, KickToken [new] has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One KickToken [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. KickToken [new] has a total market capitalization of $22.07 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00140758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00804807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046705 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KickToken [new] (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,493,621,225 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

