Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.36

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 943144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

KRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

