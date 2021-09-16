Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $14.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

KMI stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

