King DAG Price Down 2.6% This Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $18.06 million and $24,443.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

