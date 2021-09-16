Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Market Capitalization Tops $285,419.21

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $285,419.21 and approximately $439,877.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00122559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00176530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,589.83 or 0.07521007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.26 or 0.99512984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.11 or 0.00871779 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

