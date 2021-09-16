Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Down 63.4% in August

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. 22,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KGFHY shares. BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

