Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 54,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,751,211 shares.The stock last traded at $41.27 and had previously closed at $43.41.

KL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,223,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,620,000 after buying an additional 434,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,204,000 after buying an additional 4,683,267 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 4.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,778,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

