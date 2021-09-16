Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:KIII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.70. 5,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,479. Kismet Acquisition Three has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,802,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter worth $947,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the second quarter valued at $193,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

