KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $364.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of KLAC opened at $367.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.73. KLA has a 1 year low of $174.70 and a 1 year high of $367.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

