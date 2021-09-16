Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Down 57.1% in August

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klabin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Klabin alerts:

OTCMKTS KLBAY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Klabin has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.