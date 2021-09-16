Klaytn Hits Market Cap of $3.35 Billion (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.35 billion and approximately $95.02 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002791 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00124978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00181388 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.70 or 0.07564630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,054.18 or 1.00176960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.59 or 0.00889308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.58 or 0.00889267 BTC.

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,672,616,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,869,437 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

