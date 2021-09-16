Klaytn (KLAY) Trading Down 6% Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002756 BTC on exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.30 billion and approximately $96.81 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00120942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.64 or 0.00174867 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.45 or 0.07369025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,892.53 or 1.00135021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.50 or 0.00852008 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,673,238,582 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,079,347 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.