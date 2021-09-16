Kleros (PNK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.32 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $115.77 million and $3.32 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014492 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009610 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.61 or 0.00576517 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

