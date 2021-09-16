Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $134.97 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $134.97 million and $2.37 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00074341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00180861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.15 or 0.07546885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.79 or 0.99779817 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.82 or 0.00893091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.