Klimatas Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $6,907.24 and approximately $17.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

