Knights Group (LON:KGH) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 428.80 ($5.60) and last traded at GBX 425.16 ($5.55). 8,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 137,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.47).

The firm has a market capitalization of £354.81 million and a PE ratio of 103.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 420.84.

In other Knights Group news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

About Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

