Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) versus Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Financial Survey

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Know Labs alerts:

This table compares Know Labs and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

58.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Know Labs and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owlet has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.56%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Know Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Know Labs and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Know Labs $120,000.00 692.72 -$13.56 million N/A N/A Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Owlet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Know Labs.

Summary

Owlet beats Know Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.