Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.98. The company had a trading volume of 28,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,545. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.