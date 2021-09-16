KOK Reaches Market Cap of $301.54 Million (KOK)

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $301.54 million and $10.37 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00005865 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00065037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00143977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.92 or 0.00824368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046470 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.