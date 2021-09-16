Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $55.08.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.