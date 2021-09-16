Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.39).

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHIA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday.

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

