Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ING Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHG opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

