Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stock Position Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Korea Electric Power worth $24,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 13.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEP traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,323. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEP. Nomura downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

