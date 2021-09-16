Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Korn Ferry stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Korn Ferry worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

