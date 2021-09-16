KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KOSÉ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSRYY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.28. 29,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,561. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.72.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

