Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on KOS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 67,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,063,531. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $31,834,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after buying an additional 6,145,270 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth $18,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.