Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 5%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 7,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,779,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,713,337 shares of company stock valued at $123,268,014 over the last three months.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
