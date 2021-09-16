Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Up 5%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 7,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,779,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Krispy Kreme news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 356,680 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $6,059,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,713,337 shares of company stock valued at $123,268,014 over the last three months.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

