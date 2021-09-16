Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 827.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,671 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.57% of Krystal Biotech worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRYS opened at $56.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.19. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

