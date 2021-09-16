Kuai Token Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $35.43 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00140018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.86 or 0.00797331 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00045913 BTC.

Kuai Token Coin Profile

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,439,103 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.