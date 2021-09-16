KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$79.88 during midday trading on Thursday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
