KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Update

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$79.88 during midday trading on Thursday. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.78.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

