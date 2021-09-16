Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

KLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

