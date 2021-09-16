Kusama Price Hits $431.25 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $431.25 or 0.00897086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $233.22 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00074623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00124813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00180661 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.31 or 0.07508048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,100.86 or 1.00058794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.61 or 0.00895746 BTC.

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

