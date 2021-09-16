KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.92

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €72.92 ($85.79) and traded as low as €69.20 ($81.41). KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €69.20 ($81.41), with a volume of 3,053 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KWS. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Pareto Securities set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.25 ($86.18).

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

