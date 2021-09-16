Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
In other news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KYMR stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion and a PE ratio of -42.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $91.92.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.
